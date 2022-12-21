No need to attend separate Masses on Christmas, New Year: prelate

MANILA: Churchgoers who would attend Christmas Day and New Year’s Day Masses need not attend separate Eucharistic celebrations on the same day for their Sunday Masses.

In Circular No. 2022-95 issued on Tuesday, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said the attendance for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day Masses already count as Sunday Masses.

“The Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Dec. 25) and the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Jan. 1) fall on a Sunday this year. Both are holy days of obligation in the Philippines. Those who participate in the Masses during these celebrations fulfill both obligations of Sunday and of the holy day of obligation,” the circular added.

Also, the head of the Archdiocese of Manila said the attendees of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve the anticipated evening Masses shall also meet both religious obligations.

“We decree that those who participate in the evening Masses of the eve of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord (Dec. 24) and the eve of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Dec. 31) likewise fulfill both obligations of Sunday and of the holy day of obligation,” Advincula added.

The Catholic Church has declared several holy days of obligation, which include Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Source: Philippines News Agency