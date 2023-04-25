NO NATURAL FACTORS IDENTIFIED AS CAUSE OF LANDSLIDE IN FRONT OF MACA

No natural factors have been identified as the cause of the landslide that occurred at the entrance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) along Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin here this afternoon.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said based on preliminary investigations by the Public Works Department (JKR) slope department, a leak in the underground water pipe most likely caused the landslide.

"The JKR is conducting a detailed investigation,” he posted on his Facebook account today, along with his sympathy to all those affected by the incident.

He urged for everyone’s cooperation in following the authorities’ instructions to avoid any untoward incidents, and hoped that the real cause of the landslide would be found quickly.

A total of 76 people, mostly MACA and the nearby Integrity Institute of Malaysia administration staff, had a harrowing experience during the 1.30 pm landslide.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency