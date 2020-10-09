No motorcycle taxis until Congress drafts law: DOTr

Motorcycle taxis would not be back on the streets anytime soon as there is no legal basis yet for their continued operation, a transport official said on Friday.

In an interview during the morning show, Unang Hirit, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the Motorcycle Taxi (MC Taxi) Technical Working Group (TWG) has completed the pilot run of MC Taxis back in March.

“There is no longer a pilot run to speak of. So, if there is no Congressional resolution, wala po kaming magiging legal basis sa (we don’t have any legal basis here at) DOTr to continue the operation of MC Taxis. The operation of motorcycles for hire are prohibited under RA (Republic Act) 4136,” Libiran said.

After the completion of the pilot run, she said the MC Taxi TWG, led by Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, has submitted its recommendations to the House Committee on Transportation.

“Meron lamang po tayong recommendations na ibinigay kagaya po ng acquisition po ng insurance para po sa mga riders and passengers, ‘yung allocation po ng dedicated road space para po sa mga MC taxis, and pagkakaroon po ng rider’s standardized training (We only gave recommendations such as having insurance for riders and passengers, a dedicated road space for MC taxis, and having standardized training for riders),” Libiran said.

She said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has endorsed the drafting of an “appropriate Congress resolution” that enclosed a letter of support from several local chief executives in Metro Manila.

“Bilang bahagi naman po kasi ng IATF-EID, kami po sa DOTr, sa pamumuno po ni Secretary Arthur Tugade, ay wala pong nakikitang problema dito dahil kinikilala po natin yung tulong na maibabahagi ng MC taxis (As part of the IATF-EID, we at the DOTr, led by Secretary Tugade, do not see any problem with their return to operation as we recognize the service that MC taxis provide),” Libiran said.

Aside from endorsing the legalization of MC taxis, she said the IATF-EID and the National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 have also made an early draft on the health and safety guidelines of MC Taxis in the midst of the pandemic.

Sharing helmets, she said, is also not allowed due to its potential to cause infection to all passengers who wear it.

“Kailangan meron pong dalang sariling helmet ‘yung mga pasahero at kailangan po cashless payment ‘yung magiging transaction (Passengers will need to bring their own helmets and all transactions must be cashless),” Libiran said.

Once legalized, she said a new technical working group will work with both the IATF-EID and the NTF to draft the comprehensive guidelines on MC taxis.

Source: Philippines News Agency