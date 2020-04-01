No massive forced quarantine for PUMs, PUIs: DOJ chief

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday belied reports of a massive forced quarantine for persons under monitoring (PUMs) and patients under investigation (PUIs) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“(There is) no such plans for forced internment discussed in the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),” Guevarra told reporters.

He said what has been discussed is the conversion of structures like the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City when regular hospitals reach their maximum room capacity.

He added that local government units (LGUs) have also been required to provide quarantine or isolation centers in their respective jurisdictions “to address the needs of families with not enough space in their homes.”

Guevarra joined other Cabinet officials who placed themselves on self-quarantine and said he is currently “in good health”.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier admitted that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Guevarra said his latest physical contact with other officials was at the situation room at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) compound where President Rodrigo Duterte along with other Cabinet officials were present.

“Since then, I have stayed home.” Guevarra said.

Guevarra also said he has opted not to undertake Covid-19 testing in the meantime.

“I’m well and asymptomatic, but I’m taking precautions on my own. I’ll have myself tested when the supply of test kits substantially increases.” he added. ( Source : Philippines News Agency