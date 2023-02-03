No major damage so far from Davao de Oro quake: OCD

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Friday confirmed that no major damage was reported among vital infrastructures from the magnitude 6 earthquake that rocked the province of Davao de Oro on Wednesday night.

In its latest disaster bulletin, the agency said no major interruptions were reported among the communication networks.

No major power and water interruptions were logged as of this time and no major damage to roads and bridges was reported in the area.

There were also no reported deaths so far.

However, the OCD confirmed that 16 persons were hurt and 97 persons were affected by the temblor while 52 structures and four houses sustained minor damage

Source: Philippines News Agency