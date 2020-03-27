No major damage in GenSan, Sarangani from magnitude 6.1 quake

No major damage was recorded in this city and nearby Sarangani province as a result of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao before midnight on Thursday.

Rene Punzalan, head of Sarangani’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said they have not received any report on damage to buildings and other vital infrastructure following the quake, which was felt at Intensity V in the area.

Punzalan said a minor rockslide occurred near a town marker in Glan municipality but did not pose any risk to residents.

“Other than that, there was no incident monitored related to the quake in the affected areas but our assessment is ongoing,” he said in an interview on Friday morning.

Dr. Agripino Dacera Jr., City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head, said the minor cracks found on the City Hall and Investment Center buildings do not affect the overall structural integrity of the facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said its power transmission services remained normal after the tremor.

“The Mindanao Grid remains intact as there are no reports of power interruption and damaged transmission facilities in Sarangani province and nearby areas where the earthquake was felt,” the NGCP said.

A report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake occurred at 11:38 p.m., with the epicenter traced at 44 km. southwest of Glan, Sarangani and 43 km. deep.

The temblor, which was tectonic in origin, was reported at Intensity V in this city, parts of Sarangani, Tupi in South Cotabato and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat; Intensity IV in Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and Sarangani in Davao Occidental, and Koronadal City, Polomolok and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Intensity III in Davao City, Digos City, Cotabato City and Maco and Mawab in Davao de Oro; and Intensity II in Zamboanga City.

Minda Morante, Office of Civil Defense 12 (Soccsksargen) director, said in a report that it has also not monitored any major disruptions in the aftermath of the quake.

“There are no water or power interruptions as of report,” Morante said in an initial update submitted to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

She said they have coordinated with local government units, including the barangays, for the assessment of the impact of the quake and continuous monitoring of the situation within their areas of responsibility.

Source: Philippines News Agency