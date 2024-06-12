NO LAND CHANGED OWNERSHIP OR SOLD TO ANY PARTY IN MELAKA – FELDA

KUALA LUMPUR, The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) said that no land has changed ownership or been sold to any party in the transaction of a syndicate, purportedly involving the agency's land, in Melaka. Felda, in a statement, said that so far, none of its employees have been involved in the case investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), involving the syndicate selling 258.9 hectares of land, purportedly belonging to Felda, in Bukit Katil, Melaka. 'Felda will provide full cooperation to the authorities, in an effort to ensure that all investigation matters can be carried out properly," read the statement. Yesterday, the media reported that MACC detained eight individuals, in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, for accepting bribes of almost RM2 million from a syndicate which sold land belonging to Felda in Melaka. A MACC source reportedly said that three brokers, the company director and two members of the public, aged 20 to 50, who had acted as middle men, gave almost RM2 million to the two bank officers, as an inducement to approve the opening of bank accounts which were registered under the Felda name. Source: BERNAMA News Agency