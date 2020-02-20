No ill feelings over visa cancelation: solon

Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa on Thursday said he has no ill feelings toward the US government over the cancelation of his visa.

"Wala tayong nagawa, sabi ko [We could not do anything, I said] if they have their ways, pumasok na politics [politics was involved]. Regrets na lang na nawala ang mahabang pinagsamahan namin [I only regret that our long relationship was lost]," dela Rosa told reporters on the sidelines of the 29th anniversary of the Maritime Group in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Last month, dela Rosa confirmed that his US visa was canceled and believes his role as former national police chief in the drug war of the Duterte administration might have been the reason for this.

Dela Rosa was confident that law enforcement sector of the US still "loves" him.

"Kung sila masunod (If they are to be followed), they love me, particularly the law enforcement sector," dela Rosa said.

Meanwhile, dela Rosa declined to comment on the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President earlier threatened to void the agreement if the US government will not rectify the cancelation of dela Rosa's visa.

He said he could not go against the decision of Duterte.

He also said he will not support plans of his colleagues in the Senate to take the issue on the VFA termination to the Supreme Court.

Source: Philippines News Agency