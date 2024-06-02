No Filipinos reported hurt in Jeddah building collapse

MANILA: No Filipinos were injured in a building that collapsed in central Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Officials of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Jeddah reported to Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Sunday that they visited the incident site and several nearby hospitals to check for any Filipinos admitted for treatment. The Saudi Gazette said eight have been rescued from the 13 damaged apartments across five floors in the populated Al-Faisaliah district. Initial information said maintenance work in the basement may caused the collapse. MWO-Jeddah assures it will continue monitoring the situation and staying in touch with the Jeddah police, medical and emergency services agencies to ensure the safety of Filipinos. Source: Philippines News Agency