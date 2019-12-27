No Filipinos hurt in Zawiyah airstrike

No Filipinos were hurt in the deadly airstrikes that rained on Zawiyah district in Libya, the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli said Friday.

At least two fatalities and about 10 injured were reported after the deadly airstrikes as fighting continued to rage in the outskirts of Tripoli and its surrounding area.

Embassy ChargA d'Affaires Elmer Cato said at least seven Filipinos are residing in Zawiyah district, most of the nurses, but none were wounded in the attack.

"We have not received reports of Filipinos being among the casualties in the recent incidents. But the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation on the ground," Cato said in a text message.

The embassy is also monitoring news on the ground, particularly in Salahuddin district, where fighting has been reportedly taking place for the past several months.

"There are about 20 Filipinos in the area who we have been advising to relocate. Some already have moved to relatives and friends elsewhere," he said.

On Thursday, the embassy repatriated seven Filipinos, including two minors, bringing to 149 the total number of Filipinos from Tripoli and surrounding areas who were assisted by the departments of foreign affairs and labor in returning to the Philippines.

Cato said more than 1,000 Filipinos, mostly nurses and hospital workers and their dependents, are staying in Tripoli and surrounding areas that have been placed under Alert Level IV seven months ago.

Only about 10 percent have so far availed themselves of the government's repatriation offer while several displaced by the fighting have been provided temporary shelter by the embassy.

Source: Philippines News Agency