﻿No Filipinos hurt in Brooklyn subway attack

No Filipino was among the victims in the Brooklyn subway attack that wounded over a dozen on April 12, the Philippine Consulate General in New York confirmed Thursday.

“The New York City Police Department has just informed (the Consulate) that there are no Filipinos among the at least 29 people who were reported injured in the mass shooting on the N train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning,” Consul General Elmer Cato said in an advisory.

On Tuesday morning, a gunman set off smoke grenades that filled a Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street Subway station in Brooklyn. The man then opened fire and shot 10 people on the subway and the platform, and injured several others.

The suspect, identified as Frank James, had been arrested in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood on Wednesday, local reports said.

Source: Philippines News Agency