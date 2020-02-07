No Filipino hurt in Istanbul plane crash: DFA

No Filipino figured in a plane crash in Istanbul that killed three and injured 179, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Friday.

"Based on our information from out Posts in Turkey, there are no Filipinos involved in the Pegasus Air crash in Istanbul," DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Menez told reporters.

According to state-owned Anadolu news agency, three people died while 179 were wounded among the 177 passengers and six crew members of the Pegasus Airlines flight.

Video footage of the incident showed the plane crumbled into pieces after skidding off a runway and dropping into a 30-meter high ditch at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport on February 5.

The plane with flight number PC2193 was arriving from Izmir Province in Turkey.

Source: Philippines News Agency