﻿No Filipino casualty in Saudi Arabia attacks

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia shared the good news Sunday that no Filipino nationals were affected in the Jeddah attacks on March 20 and 25.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Saudi Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Jeddah, near a Formula One race, was targeted with an “act of aggression” by Iran-backed Houthi militia, according to Anadolu news agency.

The main race on Sunday will continue as scheduled.

The statement added that following the “hostile” attack, a fire erupted in tanks in the oil facility but was immediately controlled.

A state-run social insurance office was also hit.

On Saturday, the Houthi group announced a three-day truce and the possibility of a permanent ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition ends its operations against Yemen.

“The Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah will continue to coordinate with local authorities and the Filipino community to ensure the safety and security of Filipinos in the Kingdom,” the embassy statement posted on Facebook read.

Filipinos are advised to contact the embassy or Consulate General’s office in case of emergency.

“The Philippines joins the community of nations in the collective condemnation of these attacks and calls for cessation of violence against civilians,” the Philippine Embassy stated.

Source: Philippines News Agency