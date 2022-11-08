No extension planned for LRT-2 free rides

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said it has no plans to extend the “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program for students at the LRT Line 2 (LRT-2) to generate the revenue needed for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the rail service.

In a Viber message to reporters on Monday, the LRTA said the free ride program was only to cover the first quarter of the current school year which resulted in total lost revenues of PHP30 million.

“The program was designed to provide some form of assistance to families suffering financial constraints due to the pandemic and with the start of face-to-face classes on 22 August 2022,” it said.

From Aug. 22 to Nov. 5, it said the LRT-2 provided 1,623,473 free rides to students.

“The continued free ride would deprive LRTA of needed funds for its (rehabilitation) and upgrading projects,” it said.

It noted that students and other qualified individuals can enjoy a 20-percent discount.

To avail of the discount, students may present their ID or fill out a registration form at the Passenger Assistance Office of the LRT-2 or at any ticket booth.

Source: Philippines News Agency