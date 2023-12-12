No disruption at NAIA T3 amid electrical maintenance works

MANILA: The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said there will be electrical maintenance works at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday. The three-hour power interruption, MIAA said, will affect the terminal's north concourse area where Cebu Pacific operates domestic flights. In a news release, MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co assured that all critical systems are functional and that "no flights are affected in terms of possible cancellations or delays" during the maintenance period. He added that it will be the last of the segmented electrical maintenance that the MIAA has been implementing at NAIA Terminal 3 since Nov. 29. Generator sets will be used to ensure continued passenger processing and uninterrupted flight operations. Co said that only about 50 percent of lights will be functional during the maintenance period, but baggage handling systems, check-in counters, boarding bridges, air conditioning, and security systems will operate. Co sought the public's understanding. "We are doing this to enhance our facilities at NAIA," he said, adding that upgrades are necessary for a more reliable system. MIAA reported that since the segmented maintenance works began, the power cables have been upgraded to larger ones, voltage circuit breakers and relays have been replaced, and relay settings have been optimized. Source: Philippines News Agency