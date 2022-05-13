﻿No discussion on ROTC yet: Sara spox

The camp of presumptive Vice President Sara Z. Duterte has downplayed the claims of lawyer Bruce Rivera that her priority in the Department of Education (DepEd) would be the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

In a statement Monday evening, Duterte spokesperson Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco-Garcia said the matter has not yet been discussed.

Rivera, who is also a friend of Duterte, said in a May 12 interview that “Inday really wants to, the return of mandatory ROTC, yun talaga (that’s it).”

But Frasco clarified that “while VP-elect Sara looks forward to fulfilling her role as DepEd Secretary, she is respectful of the transition process, and therefore all policy discussions will be had post-proclamation.”

In a Facebook post, Mayor Sara also said she and Rivera have never discussed anything about ROTC or the DepEd.

“Any interview granted by Atty. Rivera is his personal thoughts. There is no point in getting all caught up in the opinion of Atty. Rivera when there is no proclamation yet and no official appointment document from the Office of the President,” she said.

Duterte also clarified that Frasco is the only spokesperson and is the only individual who can speak for and on behalf of her.

On Wednesday, presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Duterte has agreed to take the DepEd portfolio.

Marcos said one of the reasons he appointed Duterte as the next education secretary was because of her motherly would”make sure that her children are well-trained and well-educated.”

As a response, Duterte agreed to head DepEd to help produce “skilled learners” for the country.

Duterte said she was thankful for the confidence given her.

“Our country needs a future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities,” Duterte said.

