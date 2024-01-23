No destabilization plot vs. PBBM admin – retired military generals

MANILA: Four major groups of retired military generals on Monday said there is no truth to allegations of a destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Twenty-two retired generals also reaffirmed their support to the Marcos administration and the leadership of both Houses of Congress during their meeting with Speaker Martin Romualdez. The meeting was facilitated by the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. (PMAAAI); Association of Generals and Flag Officers (AGFO); Philippine Military Academy Retirees Association, Inc. (PMARAI); and National ROTC Alumni Association, Inc. (NARAAI). 'We are all here today, united, to air our support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his administration, and the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate,' said retired Admiral Danilo Abinoja, chairman and CEO of PMAAAI. 'We continue to abide by and vow to defend the Constitution, and the duly-constituted authorities. That is our oath, then and until now." A side from the PMA, Abinoja noted that the Association of Service Academies of the Philippines will be issuing a manifesto of support to President Marcos and his administration. For his part, Retired Maj. Gen. Marlou Salazar, vice president of NARRAI, said stability in government is the key to peace and progress. 'Ayaw naming magkagulo (We don't want any trouble). A kingdom should not be divided if we want it to succeed,' Salazar said. Retired Gen. Raul Gonzales, chairman of PMARAI, showed a resolution issued by PMA Class '75, of which he is the president, condemning 'abhorring acts that undermine the economic, social, and political gains that the current administration has put up over the years.' 'In the light of the numerous misinformation and propaganda prevalent in social media that tend to polarize certain groups in our communities, our class would like to manifest in compelling terms, that we stand in unanimity and conformity with the duly constituted authorities, and to obey the laws, legal orders, and decrees promulgated by them,' the resolution read. Gonzales said his group is "duty-bound" to defend the Constitution even now that they are out of service. "Some have different beliefs, but the general membership is united in defending this government,' Gonzales said. Retired Gen. Gerry Doria, vice chairman of AGFO, also said their members are united behind duly-constituted authorities all the time. Romualdez, meanwhile, thanked the retired generals for visiting his office and spending time to share their sentiments with him and other House leaders. 'We, in the House of Representatives, are happy to receive you here and listen to you. Words are not enough to express our gratitude to all of you. We are always sensitive, responsive, and reflective of what you have to say even after you left the service,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency