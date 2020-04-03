No delay in release of PPE shipments: BOC

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) denied on Friday claims on the delay in the release of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and health devices.

“The BOC currently adopts the BOC-DHL pre-arrival procedures to immediately facilitate and process the shipments even prior to arrival of the package,” it said in a statement.

It added that they are fast-tracking the release of medical supply donations pursuant to Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“The donated PPE (sets), medical supplies and health devices, are expeditiously processed and released by the BOC within the day to recipients, which is also consistent with the policy direction under the Republic Act 11469 known as the Bayanihan Act,” the BOC said.

As of Thursday, the BOC said it has released a running total of 4,669 shipments of PPE, medical supplies and health devices since the declaration of a national health emergency.

Of this number, the BOC-Port of NAIA released 3,430 while 1.520 packages were released from the BOC-DHL with no pending shipment of PPE to date.

It added that “despite the circulating false insinuations of holding shipments, the BOC will remain committed, apolitical and steadfast in its mandate to expeditiously process and release of PPE, medical supplies and health devices.”

As of Thursday, the country has 2,633 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 107 deaths and 51 cases of recovery.

Source: Philippines News Agency