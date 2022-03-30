﻿No critical facilities so far affected by Taal unrest: OCD

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said no disruption has so far been reported in critical lifelines and facilities due to Taal Volcano’s ongoing unrest.

“There are no disruptions to critical lifelines and facilities in terms of power, communication, and water,” OCD Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV told President Rodrigo Duterte during the Talk to the People briefing on Tuesday night.

Alejandro, who is also Civil Defense deputy administrator, placed the number of affected families at 1,539, equivalent to 5,688 persons, about 4,974 of whom are being aided in 17 evacuation centers.

“Please note that all evacuation centers are located outside the high-risk areas. Individuals outside evacuation centers are staying with their families or relatives, and the assessment of other areas and barangays is being done by our LGUs (local government units),” he said.

Citing data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Alejandro said the five high-risk barangays are Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo town and Boso-Boso, Bugaan East, and Gulod of Laurel town, all in the province of Batangas.

He also reported that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Batangas has supervised the preemptive evacuations; distributed 301 family food packs in Agoncillo, Sta. Maria, and San Gabriel and 348 relief goods in Laurel;

provided hot meals in Agoncillo and San Gabriel; and extended transportation assistance for evacuation and response operations.

Alejandro added that the RDRRMC of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) has issued directives and held meetings with the affected LGUs, inspected high-risk barangays and emergency operations centers, and coordinated the establishment of checkpoints to prevent the return or entry of evacuated residents.

He said OCD 4-A (Calabarzon) has prepositioned non-food items, which include 6,827 hygiene kits and 77,840 pieces of the N-95 face mask.

Alejandro said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has sent three alert warning messages to the public regarding the volcano’s unrest.

A memorandum was issued to OCD 4-A on March 26 calling for the evacuation of communities, prepositioning of teams and resources, and preparing RDRRMC 4-A for the implementation of the Harmonized Action Plan for Taal Volcano Eruption.

Alejandro said various national DRRMC member agencies are closely monitoring the situation in Taal Volcano, among them Phivolcs and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is likewise keeping watch on relief good stockpiles while other member agencies are making appropriate preparations.

“Overall, the response is still at the LGU level with the support of our regional agencies or ating regional DRRMC 4A, at wala pa pong requirement (and there is no requirement needed) from the national agencies. But in case na magkaroon ng escalation ay nakahanda po ang lahat ng ahensiya ng NDRRMC (Should the situation escalate, all NDRRMC member agencies are ready),” Alejandro said.

