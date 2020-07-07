No Covid-19 case, 2 recoveries logged in W. Visayas

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas reported no confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) out of the 675 laboratory results released on Monday.

The laboratory results were released by the Western Visayas Medical Center sub-national laboratory and the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory.

“The good news is that for today we have no new positive case and two new recoveries. This gives us a total of 152 recoveries,” Regional epidemiologist Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe said during a virtual presser.

The two new recoveries were both from Negros Occidental; a 35-year-old man from Cauayan and 30-year-old man from Hinobaan.

Alonsabe also urged the public to remain vigilant amid the low level of community transmission of Covid-19 recorded in the region.

He attributed the low-level community transmission to the influx of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and the previous cases recorded.

“As of now, we cannot discount the fact that low community level of transmission is ongoing not only in the city but in the region. However, because of the concentration of cases in urban areas, most especially in Iloilo City as well as a highly dense population, so it is given that community transmission will occur,” he said.

Alonsabe said comparing with Cebu and areas in Metro Manila where cases are “explosive”, in the region, there are only isolated areas or small clusters.

“However, we still have to be cautious with this because we still have to keep watch and maintain our preventive measures,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Iloilo City, Mayor Jerry Treñas announced during Monday’s regular flag-raising ceremony that three front-liners of the city government composed of two personnel of the Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) and a nurse assigned at the City Health Office were found positive for the virus.

“As we continue to open, there will always be positive,” the mayor said, as he reminded employees to always observe health protocols such as safe physical distancing, wearing of mask and washing of hands, or use of alcohol to disinfect.

“Whether we like it or not, we all have to understand that this virus will stay with us for as long as there is no vaccine and there is no medicine,” he said.

The operation center at the city hall was closed and all its operations were consolidated with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) as one of the Covid-19 confirmed cases was assigned at the center.

“Once the OFWs and LSIs will start coming again, PSTMO will identify and isolate the drivers who will drive the buses, which will be used by returning residents of the city,” said Treñas.

Source: Philippines News Agency