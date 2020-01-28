No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pampanga: DOHCentral Luzon

The Department of HealthCentral Luzon Center for Health Development (DOHCLCHD) has denied reports that there were two suspected cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019nCoV) admitted at the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center here.

The DOHCLCHD, in a statement released Monday, said that upon investigation, the illness of the two patients could be categorized as sudden acute respiratory infection and not the new strain of coronavirus.

Likewise, the two patients have no history of travel to China where the 2019nCoV originated.

The DOHCLCHD said based on records, both patients have been staying in this city and the last travel abroad was four months ago.

Dr. Jess Fantone, chief of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the DOH in Central Luzon, said despite the negative results for coronavirus, they decided to have the patients undergo further tests to ensure their safety and of the public as well.

To play safe. We are monitoring the patients and we got specimen, he said.

Fantone called on the public to be responsible in using social media and to refrain from sharing unverified information on coronavirus.

He also advised everyone to practice proper coughing etiquette, hand hygiene, to cook food thoroughly especially meat and eggs, and to avoid spitting in public.

Source: Philippines News agency