No confirmed 2019-nCoV case in Manila

The Manila Health Department on Monday said there is no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus involving a Chinese national admitted in Metropolitan Hospital in Binondo.

In a Twitter post, the Manila Public Information Office said Manila Health Department (MHD) Officer, Dr. Arnold Pangan reacted to unverified information posted online regarding an alleged novel coronavirus case in Binondo, Manila. He identified the Chinese national as a 27-year-old male who was working at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

The POGO worker, Pangan said, was hospitalized at Metropolitan Hospital on January 25, 2020, due to fever and cough. He added that the Chinese national is a resident in the boundary of the cities of Pasay and ParaAaque.

"Case is a 27-year old male, arrived in the Philippines as POGO worker last January 8, 2020. He is from Obei (Hubei), China," Pangan said in his report to Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso.

"MHD Surveillance Team, in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) surveillance, and as per investigation, the patient has fever and cough but negative on the history of travel to Wuhan, China, and no history of exposure to a host or positive case," he said.

Pangan said the POGO worker was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia.

"As of the moment, the patient is well and does not have a fever," Pangan said.

"The MHD is in a continuous effort of intensive information dissemination in our public schools and respective barangays regarding precautions on stopping transmission of coronavirus," he said.

Domagoso called on the public to refrain from sharing unverified information online and offline to avoid panic.

The coronavirus scare on social media has apparently compelled some schools in the nation's capital to suspend classes today including the Philippine Academy of Sakya, St. Stephen's High School, St. Jude Catholic School, Chiang Kai Shek College - Padre Algue and Narra branches, and Uno High School.

Domagoso said one should proceed to the health center if suffering from symptoms of the virus.

The province of Hubei where Wuhan is located said on its website Monday that the death toll from the deadly outbreak is now at 80 with 24 new fatalities recorded while there are now 2,744 total confirmed cases in China.

Countries with confirmed cases of the virus include the United States, France, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Nepal, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Canada.

