No classes in schools near Chinese guests’ quarantine area

Schools near the Governor Corazon Legaspi-Cabagnot Memorial Training Center where 11 Chinese nationals are quarantined for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) suspended classes as ordered by the local chief executive of Kalibo, Aklan.

Kalibo Mayor Emerson Lachica issued on Wednesday Executive Order No. 004 calling for the suspension of classes.

Eleven Chinese nationals were first monitored for symptoms of 2019-nCoV at Dr. Rafael Tumbokon Memorial Hospital and were transferred to Governor Corazon Legaspi-Cabagnot Memorial Training Center located at Old Buswang, Kalibo, Aklan on January 25.

The suspension order was issued as a precautionary measure to prevent any transmission to students, the faculty, school administrators, school personnel or employees, residents, and constituents in that part of Kalibo, and to placate the grave concern it has caused to the same.

The order cited the General Welfare Clause of the Local government Code which provides that every local government unit shall exercise the powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare.

Schools located nearby the training center are the Regional Science High School for Region 6; Saint Gabriel College along with its pre-school, elementary, junior and senior high school; the Buswang Old-Bachao Sur Elementary School; and the Starglow Center for Academic and Arts.

The suspension of classes in the nearby schools will be in effect for an indefinite period of time until the quarantined Chinese nationals will complete the incubation period and have been repatriated and proper decontamination procedures have been completed.

According to the Aklan Provincial Health Office (PHO), the 11 Chinese are monitored twice a day for symptoms like fever, cough, or colds.

Dr. Cornelio Cuachon, Jr., Aklan PHO chief, said the 14-day incubation period of the quarantined Chinese nationals ends on February 3.

