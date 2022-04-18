﻿No classes in public schools from May 2-13

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Monday classes will be suspended in all public schools nationwide from May 2 to 13.

In a statement, the department said classes in all levels will be temporarily halted for two weeks to give way for the teachers’ electoral functions for the upcoming 2022 national polls, in adherence to DepEd Order No. 29.

“Walang pasok ang mga mag-aaral mula Kinder hanggang Grade 12 sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa. Inilaan ang mga nasabing araw upang magampanan ng mga guro at kawani ng DepEd ang kanilang election-related duties (Classes of Learners from Kinder to Grade 12 will be suspended in all levels of public schools in the country. The said dates will be allotted for the election-related duties of teachers and DepEd staff),” the statement read.

Meanwhile, teachers who don’t have electoral duties are still expected to “report to schools” on the said dates.

The DepEd Election Task Force has earlier disclosed at least 320,000 teachers have already been included as election board members, to whom additional allowances and higher honoraria would be given.

Source: Philippines News Agency