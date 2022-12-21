No ban on firecrackers, pyrotechnics sale in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY: There is no ban on the sale and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics this holiday season here even as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) tightened their watch on vendors beginning on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Joeson Parallag, city police chief, said on Wednesday the city government has not passed an ordinance or any measure banning the use of fireworks but authorities are making sure the sellers are properly documented and licensed.

“Together with the BFP, we will be inspecting the stalls and checking if the vendors have acquired permits and met regulation standards, and to also make sure they are not selling fireworks that are prohibited by law,” Parallag said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The city government has designated the same spot last year at Pantawan 1 along Rizal Boulevard as the designated area for firecrackers and fireworks retail, he said.

Banned fireworks include piccolo, “super lolo”, giant whistle bomb, large-size Judas belt, “good-bye Philippines” and atomic triangle, among others, he added.

Parallag said in the absence of an ordinance, people can use firecrackers and fireworks even in the vicinity of their homes, although the police are encouraging the public to hold “common” or community fireworks displays for safety reasons.

They are also awaiting new guidelines on firecrackers and pyrotechnics from the Police Regional Office 7 which may change the regulations in the coming days, he added.

