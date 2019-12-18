No approved online bingo games: PCSO

MANILA Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Marzan-Garma on Wednesday said the agency is not approving online bingo games.

Garma's remarks came after an anonymous complainant claimed that someone from the PCSO approved the operation of a bingo game online.

"Wala pong larong ina-approve ang PCSO na bingo online [PCSO is not approving bingo games online],"Garma during a press briefing at PCSO head office in Mandaluyong City.

She said the complainant, whose identify she did not reveal, claimed that she has the backing of the First Family.

"I have warned kung sinumang tao yun, I have your identity already. Evidence na lang kulang [I have warned whoever is that person. I have already the identity, we are just lacking evidence]," she said.

She said the complainant presented to them fake documents.

Garma said she will ask law enforcement agencies to go after people behind such illegal gambling operations.

"Ako'y nananawagan sa PNP at NBI na hulihin ito dahil walang palaro ang PCSO na bingo or any gaming online [I am calling PNP and NBI to catch the illegal gamblers, because PCSO has no bingo or any gambling online]," Garma said.

Garma also urged the public to play only games authorized by the PCSO.

"Wag tangkilikin ang illegal na sugal para masigurado na pumapasok ang kita sa gobyerno [Don't patronize illegal gambling to assure that revenues will go to the government]," she said.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency