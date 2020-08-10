NLEX’s Viaduct SB lane to undergo repair starting Aug. 13

The southbound lane of Candaba Viaduct of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will undergo upgrading works starting on August 13 to enhance its safety and address the long-term serviceability of the structure.

The NLEX Corporation, in its advisory on Monday, advised motorists of possible travel delays as four bridge link slabs will be replaced in phases.

Each link slab will be repaired for approximately 26 days.

To keep the lane open, a Bailey bridge will be installed over the link slab that is under repair.

The first phase of the installation of the Bailey bridge is from August 13-15.

Once installed, this will allow cars, small trucks, and buses to pass through. Big trucks will be directed to use the northbound counterflow lane.

However, 12-wheeler dump trucks will be restricted at the Candaba Viaduct southbound lane since they are found to be overweight. These will be temporarily rerouted but may re-enter NLEX southbound lane via Pulilan, Sta. Rita or Tabang in Bulacan.

The upgrading works of the Candaba Viaduct southbound are expected to be completed by December this year.

Source : Philippines News Agency