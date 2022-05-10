﻿NLEX to implement new toll rates starting May 12

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation will start to implement new toll rates for North Luzon Expressway starting May 12, this year.

This is after the Toll Regulatory Board gave the firm the go-signal to increase its toll by PHP2 in the open system and PHP0.34 per kilometer in the closed system.

The adjustments, which followed regulatory procedures and underwent thorough review, were part of the approved periodic adjustments of NLEX Corporation due in 2016 and the completion of the new Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) in 2021.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists traveling anywhere within the open system will pay an additional PHP2 for Class 1 vehicles (regular cars and SUVs), PHP6 for Class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks), and PHP8 for Class 3 vehicles.

The open system is from Balintawak, Caloocan City to Marilao, Bulacan while the closed system covers the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga including Subic-Tipo.

Those traveling the NLEX end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay an additional PHP27 for Class 1, PHP69 for Class 2 and PHP82 for Class 3 vehicles.

NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista, in a statement, said to help cushion the impact of the toll increase, public utility jeepneys (PUJs) under the NLEX Passada and Tsuper Card discount and rebate program will continue to enjoy the old rates.

Bautista said provincial buses will also be covered by a graduated rebate scheme for three months.

The tollway company spent PHP6.9 billion to complete several major projects and enhancements at NLEX-SCTEX since 2015 that improved the region’s landscape, increased accessibility, enhanced safety, and provided travel convenience to motorists.

These included the expansion of San Fernando Interchange, the new toll lanes in Marilao, Bocaue, Tipo, Balintawak, Meycauayan, and Mindanao, the pavement upgrade at NLEX, the new exits in Meycauayan and Valenzuela and entry in Balagtas, rehabilitation of bridges in Bigaa, Bocaue, and Meycauayan, improvement of drainages in Balintawak, Valenzuela, and Meycauayan, and retrofitting of San Simon and Sta. Rita bridges. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency