NLEX ready for influx of motorists this Christmas season

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Tollway operator NLEX Corp. is ready for the expected increase in traffic volume this Christmas season.

NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista said on Monday that from Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023, they will beef up their operations along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) as part of their “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” motorist assistance program.

Bautista said more than 1,000 patrol crews, traffic marshals, security teams and toll lane personnel will be fielded to assist motorists and ensure efficient traffic flow.

Likewise, he said emergency medical services and incident response teams will be deployed in strategic areas.

Traffic management teams will closely monitor Balintawak, Mindanao, Karuhatan, Valenzuela (Paso de Blas), Meycauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Sta. Rita, Pulilan, San Simon, San Fernando, Clark South, Tarlac, Tipo, and Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) as a high volume of vehicles is anticipated in these areas.

Except for the Candaba Viaduct repairs, construction and lane closures along the mainline road of the NLEX-SCTEX will also be suspended unless safety repairs are necessary.

From 6 a.m. of Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 26 and from 6 a.m. of Jan. 1, 2023 to 6 a.m. of Jan. 3, 2023, free towing to the nearest exit will be available to those traveling with Class 1 or light vehicles.

Bautista encouraged motorists to use radio frequency identification (RFID) for faster and safer transactions.

“As more people are expected to gather and celebrate this festive season, more motorists are also expected to travel. We would like to encourage them to take their trips during nonpeak hours and use RFID for faster transactions at the toll plazas,” he said in a statement.

He likewise encouraged cash-paying motorists to shift to RFID to avoid queuing at the cash lanes.

“Those who have no RFID may have the sticker installed for free and pay the initial load,” he said.

Bautista likewise advised existing RFID users to ensure that they have enough load, while those having concerns should have their sticker checked at the nearest Easytrip station.

“The NLEX management is likewise reminding motorists to check their vehicles before traveling as well as ensure that they are fit to drive to avoid any untoward incidents,” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency