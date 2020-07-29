NLEX Philippine Arena Interchange reopens Aug. 1

The NLEX Philippine Arena Interchange in Bocaue town, this province will reopen to motorists starting on Saturday after being closed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis-caused restrictions and for the exclusive use of “We Heal As One” quarantine facility.

The reopening of the road network complements the recent opening of Tambobong Interchange.

Both are vital in the decongestion of Bocaue Interchange and in easing mounting traffic along Governor F. Halili Road in the Bocaue-Sta. Maria corridor.

These alternative roads provide better access and convenience to motorists bound for Sta. Maria, Angat, Pandi and other towns in eastern Bulacan.

Kit Ventura, NLEX assistant vice president for corporate communications, said to curb the spread of Covid-19, the interchange requires contactless transactions through radio frequency identification (RFID).

“As part of NLEX Corporation’s effort to help motorists transition to cashless transactions, the tollway company will put up RFID installation sites at strategic areas of the Philippine Arena Interchange,” Ventura said in a statement.

Cash-paying motorists who will pass through the road will be required to sign up for an RFID account and have the RFID installed on their vehicles before entry/exit.

“The interchange is surrounded by a mega quarantine facility, a prospective terminal for northern provincial buses — both are inside the Philippine Arena complex, and a molecular testing laboratory located at the western portion. For everyone’s safety, we are implementing the RFID-only policy at the interchange. This would ensure physical distancing through cashless payments,” NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista, said.

In its previous statement, NLEX Corporation said the move to promote contactless payments is in line with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) – Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) directive on the mandatory use of RFID and the ongoing RFID interoperability project aimed at unifying the electronic toll collection systems of all expressways in the country.

“We are committed to provide our customers with safer and innovative payment solutions such as the RFID. We have several installation sites within the expressway and even offer 24/7 RFID installation for those who are not available during specified business hours,” Bautista said.

Source: Philippines News Agency