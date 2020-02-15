NLEX ordered to finish Harbor Link Malabon Exit in 7 days

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar said the Malabon Exit of the NLEX Harbor Link C3 R10 Section on Dagat Dagatan Avenue will officially open next week, February 21.

This as Villar ordered NLEX Corp. to finish the Malabon Exit of NLEX Harbor Link in seven days.

Villar and NLEX Corporation officials led by chief operating officer Raul Ignacio held a final inspection of the C3 to Dagat Dagatan segment, which will serve as an alternate corridor for motorists bound for the port area from NLEX.

This inspection is in preparation for the opening of the C3 to Dagat Dagatan portion, which is about 1.2 kilometers. We are making sure that all the safety features of the expressway are in place before we open it to the public, said Villar, noting that the entire 2.6 km. C3 R10 Section will be operational by March 2020.

The NLEX Harbor Link C3 R10 Section starts from Caloocan Interchange, C3 Road, Caloocan City to Radial Road 10, Navotas City, connecting to the previously opened 5.65 kilometer NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 that passes through Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, Governor Pascual Avenue in Malabon City, and 5th Avenue/C3 Road, Caloocan City.

It is expected to reduce travel time from Port Area to NLEX to just 10 minutes and is being eyed to provide direct access for commercial vehicles, especially heavy trucks.

We are anticipating that truckers and freight forwarders will greatly benefit from this new road since their cargo trucks will have 24/7 access, and in turn translate to faster delivery of goods to and from the provinces in North and Central Luzon, Ignacio said.

Included in the Duterte administration's Build Build Build infrastructure program, the NLEX Harbor Link is seen to ease traffic congestion and drive commerce between the Harbor area and Central and North Luzon areas. It intends to advance transport logistics and provide an alternative route for motorists, bypassing Edsa and other busy streets of Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency