NLEX Harbor Link Malabon Exit to open Feb. 21

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar ordered on Friday to expedite construction of the C3 to Dagat Dagatan road project to meet the deadline for the formal opening of the Malabon exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link C3 R10 section on February 21.

Villar, together with NLEX Corporation officials led by chief operating officer Raul Ignacio, conducted the final inspection of the project which will serve as an alternate corridor for motorists bound for the Port Area from NLEX.

"I gave them one week or seven days to finish the C3 to Dagat Dagatan portion, which is about 1.2 kilometers," Villar said during a media interview.

Once the project is completed, travel time from Port Area to NLEX is expected to be reduced from more than an hour to just 10 minutes.

"We are making sure that all the safety features of the expressway are in place before we open it to the public, said Villar, noting that the entire 2.6 km C3 R10 Section will be operational by next month.

The NLEX Harbor Link C3 R10 Section starts from Caloocan Interchange to C3 Road, Caloocan City to Radial Road 10 in Navotas City, connecting to the previously opened 5.65 kilometer NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 that passes through Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, Governor Pascual Avenue in Malabon City, and 5th Avenue/C3 Roa in Caloocan City.

We are anticipating that truckers and freight forwarders will greatly benefit from this new road since their cargo trucks will have 24/7 access, and in turn, translate to faster delivery of goods to and from the provinces in North and Central Luzon, Ignacio said.

Included in the Duterte administration's Build Build Build infrastructure program, the NLEX Harbor Link is seen to ease traffic congestion and drive commerce between the Harbor area and Central and North Luzon areas.

It intends to advance transport logistics and provide an alternative route for motorists, bypassing EDSA and other busy streets of Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency