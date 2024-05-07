KUALA LUMPUR, The Ningyo Exhibition: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls, currently held at the National Museum, is hoped to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Japan, which has been established for 67 years. National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the exhibition, organised through the Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) in partnership with the Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur, presented opportunities for collaboration in various fields. They include economy, security, science, technology, innovation, environment, society and cultural exchange. 'I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Japan for choosing our country to host this exhibition, which holds significant importance for their nation,' he told reporters after a walkabout at the exhibition here today. The Ningyo Exhibition at the Central Hall, National Museum, will run from today until July 8. Meanwhile, Aaron also flagged off the JMM contingent for the upcoming national-level International Museum Day Festival 2024 , scheduled to take place in Penang from May 13 to 22. 'I hope this festival will raise awareness among the public about the important role museums play in life and socio-cultural development,' he said. Themed 'Museums for Education and Research', the International Museum Day is expected to enhance public understanding of the importance of museum institutions in safeguarding and preserving national treasures. Meanwhile, JMM director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim said the International Museum Day Festival is a flagship programme under the Citra Nusa @ Museum initiative, which was fully supported by the National Unity Ministry. 'Various programmes have been planned throughout the celebration involving the participation of museum staff and the public,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency