NINE-YEAR WAIT FOR TWINS ENDS IN TRAGEDY FOR COUPLE

GUA MUSANG, The husband and wife couple who were killed in a tragic accident at Kilometer 43, Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, here were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy (twins) after a nine-year wait. The victims were identified as Ridwan Effendy Yusof, 43, and his pregnant wife Suhana Khairudin, 37. Suhana's eldest sister Suhaily Khairudin, 49, said her sister was six months pregnant and due to give birth in September. According to her, Suhana had just undergone a procedure to transfer amniotic fluid for one of her foetus that lacked the fluid at the Raja Permaisuri Tengku Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak. 'She (Suhana) was given permission to return home after the procedure yesterday afternoon and the couple left Ipoh but had initially planned to spend the night at a hotel in Cameron Highlands,' she told reporters at the Forensic Unit of the Gua Musang Hospital, here today. Meanwhile, Suhana's relative Hakiah Nor, 61, said the late Suhana had informed her that they had to sleep in the car si nce the hotels were fully booked in Cameron Highlands before continuing their journey to Kota Bahru this morning. 'I had suggested that they come to Kuala Lumpur and use the Karak Highway to return home but they refused and continued their journey using Jalan Lojing,' she said. Meanwhile, the couple's nine-year-old second son Akid Darwisy was traumatised after witnessing the condition of his dead parents at the scene. Source: BERNAMA News Agency