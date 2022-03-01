﻿Nigerian killed, P13-M shabu seized in QC drug sting

A Nigerian national was killed in a buy-bust operation that yielded PHP13.6 million worth of shabu in Quezon City on Sunday evening, the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) said Monday.

DEG chief Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta, citing the report of the DEG’s Special Operations Unit, identified the suspect as Ejiofor Smart, who died during the operation at around 11:10 p.m. along the Batasan-San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills.

Smart was killed after he opened fire on arresting officers, prompting them to retaliate.

Recovered from the suspect were two kilos of shabu, boodle money, a wallet with assorted IDs, and a caliber .45 pistol with one inserted magazine.

Initial reports showed the suspects had two cohorts identified by their aliases “KC Bamba” and “Oga Aboy”, who fled during the operation.

The suspect is a known drug dealer in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces. His group, police said, delivers illegal drugs by placing these inside boxes of powdered milk that are mixed with assorted grocery items.

Source: Philippines News Agency