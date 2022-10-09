Nigerian, 7 others yield P8.9-M illegal drugs in separate ops

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized close to PHP8.9 million worth of illegal drugs from eight drug suspects, including a Nigerian national, in separate buy-busts in the provinces of Cebu, Negros Occidental, and Metro Manila.

In a report, Southern Police District (SPD) director Col. Kirby John Kraft said Nigerian Mac-Davis Bede Chuka, 28, a.k.a Okoro, a high-value target, was arrested during a drug sting by the District Drug Enforcement Unit in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City on Thursday.

Seized from the suspect were three plastic sachets containing around 13 grams of dried leaves with fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana/kush worth PHP18,200, two plastic sachets containing 10 grams of shabu weighing more or less 10 grams worth PHP 68,000 digital weighing scale, grinder, a small box of rolling paper, caliber .45 pistol, two .caliber 45 magazines loaded with seven live ammunition, belt bag, boodle money utilized as the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said members of the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Elton John Dela Torre, 30 in Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday.

Seized from him 675 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP4.59 million.

Also on Wednesday, police arrested two high-value individuals identified as Jordan Alquizalas, 31, and Cesar Pasila, 54 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The two suspects yielded 50 grams of shabu worth PHP340,000.

On the same day, anti-narcotics agents intercepted 3 kg. of high-grade marijuana worth PHP3.9 million from Mihngold Guina, Daryl Borgonia, Fernando Mendoza, and Miriam Doctor in Quezon City.

All the suspects are now detained at police stations and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 12 under Art II of RA 9165 and RA 10591.

Source: Philippines News Agency