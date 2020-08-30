Niger lifts border restrictions on Filipinos

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported that another country in Africa, Niger, has lifted its inbound and outbound restrictions on Filipino travelers, subject to medical protocols.

Previous information on travel restrictions for other countries and regions remain the same.

The DFA continues to remind the public that information contained in the infographics is subject to change without prior and sufficient public notice.

DFA said it is therefore always best to check ahead of travel dates with airlines, as well as with relevant embassies or consulates before booking a ticket and before departure.

Source: Philippines News Agency