NIA and DOE Partner for Renewable Energy Development Using Irrigation Facilities

Manila, Philippines – The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have entered into an agreement to use irrigation facilities for renewable energy development. The memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by NIA Acting Administrator Eduardo Guillen and DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin at a ceremony in Malacañan Palace, Manila. This agreement is part of an effort to optimize the use of renewable energy and make it more accessible to the public. Under the MOA, the DOE will utilize existing and future NIA irrigation facilities for renewable energy development without affecting the irrigation office's operations. This strategic initiative will not only expand NIA's economic scope and generate additional funds for its operations but also enable the DOE to provide cleaner and more affordable energy sources to the public. The partnership aims to support the country's goal of generating 35 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

According to Philippines News Agency, Guillen stated that this collaboration would streamline applications for renewable energy service contracts, aligning the actions of NIA and DOE to avoid future issues. Garin highlighted that the partnership is crucial for meeting the target of a 35 percent share of renewable energy in the power generation mix by 2030 and achieving food and energy security in the country. Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Dominic Guevara, who witnessed the MOA signing, mentioned that more projects are planned to ensure the country has potable water by 2040.