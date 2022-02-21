﻿NIA-11 turns over P22.5-M irrigation project in DavOr

The National Irrigation Administration in Davao Region (NIA-11) through the Davao Oriental Irrigation Management Office (IMO) said Friday the agency has turned over the PHP22.5-million Luzon Small Irrigation Project (SIP) to the farmers of Barangay Luzon in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

In a statement, NIA-11 said the project will serve 50 hectares of farms with 33 farmer-beneficiaries under the Luzon Rice Farmers Irrigators Association (LURFIA) Inc.

Jimmy Ceros, NIA-11 Division Manager who turned over the Luzon SIP on February 16, emphasized the need to take good care of the facilities to reach future generations.

“NIA will remain committed to supporting the local government units,” he added.

As a response, Jerry Rosales, LURFIA president thanked the agency for the project and vowed to take care of it.

“On behalf of the farmers, we vow to be good stewards of the facilities which will contribute to the progress of their community,” he said.

Rosales also envisioned being able to contribute to the food production in their barangay.

On the other hand, municipal councilor Lindo Maquiling thanked NIA-11 for the immense support given to the farmers in the barangay and vowed to also delve into high-valued crops.

“The government perceives a great potential, not only on rice,” Maquiling added.

