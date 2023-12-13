NHA to turn over P200-M worth of housing units in Antique on Dec. 14

BUENAVISTA: The National Housing Authority (NHA) will turn over PHP200 million worth of housing units to families rendered homeless in 2013 by Super Typhoon Yolanda in Laua-an town on Thursday. Senator Imee Marcos, Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao and NHA General Manager Joeben Tai will lead the turnover ceremony in Barangay Lugta. Only 550 of the 770 total housing units will be given to recipients, while the distribution of the remaining 220 others is set next year after their rehabilitation. 'So far, everything is now all set for the turnover ceremony so that the beneficiaries who have been waiting for their housing units for almost six years now could already resettle in their new homes before Christmas Day,' Eby Archangel Butiong, Antique Provincial Housing Board secretary, said in an interview on Wednesday. Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., during an aerial inspection of the areas affected by Typhoon Paeng in 2022, instructed Cadiao to make the housing units habitable for homeless families. The local go vernment of Laua-an refused to accept the project upon its completion in 2017 due to the flooding problem. The provincial government allocated PHP10 million for the construction of the canal that could mitigate flooding in the resettlement site. Source: Philippines News Agency