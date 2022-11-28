NGCP lifts red alert in Luzon grid

MANILA: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has lifted the red alert in Luzon grid expected to occur around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

With this, rotational brownouts are no longer expected in Luzon.

The available power capacity increased to 11,750 megawatts (MW) from 10,708 MW reported earlier.

Peak demand also increased to 10,437 MW.

“However, Luzon grid is still on yellow alert from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” NGCP said in social media posts.

NGCP earlier raised red and yellow alerts in the Luzon grid on Monday after six power plants went on forced outage while three other plants were running on derated capacities.

Source: Philippines News Agency