NGA TELLS MPKB-BRI TO RETRACT COMPOUND ISSUED TO FEMALE TRADER FOR WEARING SHORTS

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming has asked the Kota Bharu Municipal Council-Islamic City (MPKB-BRI) to withdraw the compound issued against a non-Muslim woman trader in Jalan Merbau for wearing shorts in her shop.

He said the action should not have been taken as the wearing of such attire is part of the freedom and fundamental rights guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

Nga said MPKB-BRI should respect the Federal Constitution, considering that this country has a multi-racial and -religious society.

He said law enforcement should be based on the spirit of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the rights and freedom of people of various races.

“I ask all local authorities (PBT) to take heed (of the case) and not be over-zealous in issuing a summons. They should at least discuss, reprimand and educate first,” he told reporters today after visiting the site of the Aspire Residence project, which has been abandoned since 2018.

Yesterday, MPKB-BRI president Rosnazli Amin reportedly said that the compound was issued against the female proprietor in accordance with Section 34(2)(b) of the Trade, Business and Industry Licensing Bylaws (MPKB-BRI) 2019.

According to him, the licensee must ensure that she and her employees are decently dressed when conducting their business activities.

