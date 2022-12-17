NFA rice supply enough for Kadiwa stores: PBBM

MANILA: The National Food Authority (NFA) has enough rice to supply Kadiwa stores during the holiday season, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Saturday.

Marcos inspected an NFA warehouse in Valenzuela City on the sidelines of his visit to the Kadiwa ng Pasko site at the Malanday Covered Court.

In a chance interview, Marcos said he wants to make sure that there is sufficient rice supply that will be sold at cheaper prices in all Kadiwa outlets.

“This is already the season na naglalabas na ng bigas, so tuluy-tuloy na siguro ito para naman matiyak natin na ang Kadiwa ay hindi mauubusan ng commodities na ipagbibili at a good price na PHP25 (that we bring out more rice, so we want to make sure that Kadiwa stores have enough commodities that ane be sold at a good price of PHP25),” he said.

“Tinitignan ko kung saan manggagaling ‘yung ‘supply na pinagbibili natin sa mga Kadiwa. So, pinuntahan ko muna kung may laman naman ‘yung mga warehouse at merong parating pa nga (I am checking the source of rice being sold at Kadiwa stores. So, I checked the warehouse to know if there is enough supply. There will be more supply),” Marcos added.

The Kadiwa ng Pasko project aims to help local farmers earn more through a direct farm-to-consumer food supply chain that eliminates marketing layers.

Onion shallots are priced at PhP150 per kilo and native onions at PhP170 per kilo. Noche Buena essentials are also sold at lower prices.

Marcos, the concurrent Department of Agriculture head, said he is looking for a way to address the smuggling of onions and expects results by next week.

“As quickly as possible, naghahanap nga kami ng paraan kasi usually ‘yan kakasuhan mo pa bago i-auction. By the time i-auction mo ‘yan, wala na, sira na ‘yan. Kaya sabi ko hanap tayo ng paraan para mailabas kaagad, mailagay sa market lahat ‘yan (we are finding a way because usually, you have to file a case first before conducting an auction. It takes time. By the time you make an auction, you can no longer sell [the onions]. That’s why we have to address it immediately and sell all the onions in the market),” Marcos said.

He expressed elation over the launching of the Kadiwa ng Pasko caravan in Valenzuela City, the latest addition to the growing number of Kadiwa centers with more than 350 sites nationwide.

He thanked the participating government agencies, as well as other Kadiwa partners and participants to ensure the success of the caravan.

Marcos reiterated his vow to continue the implementation of the Kadiwa ng Pasko project even beyond the Yuletide season.

“Ang Kadiwa ng Pasko ay ang aming munting pagtulong para naman eh maging mas masaya ang ating Pasko itong taon na ito (The Kadiwa ng Pasko project is our way of helping to give you a merrier Christmas this year),” Marcos said. “Kahit na matapos na ang Pasko, ipapagpatuloy po natin ito para mayroon pagkukuhanan ang ating mga kababayan ng mas murang bilihin (Even after Christmas, we will continue the project so our countrymen will have access to more affordable goods).

Source: Philippines News Agency