NFA releases 33K bags of rice to Caraga LGUs

The National Food Authority in Caraga Region (NFA-13) said it has already released a total of 33,755 bags of rice to different local government units (LGUs) in the region as part of the government measures to cushion the impact of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

NFA-13 information officer Amielou Jane G. Mendoza said Friday the bags of rice were delivered from March 16 to April 17.

“We have enough rice inventory our stocks are stored in different NFA warehouses in the region. These stocks are ready for release if needed especially for the relief efforts of our LGUs,” Mendoza told the Philippine News Agency.

As of Friday (April 24), she said NFA-13 has a total inventory of 15,665 bags of rice while a separate 112,175 bags of palay now being stocked for on-going milling operations in contracted miller-contractors in the region.

Mendoza said NFA-13 Regional Manager Alojado signed memorandum of agreements with relief agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), and the LGUs that will allow them to withdraw rice on credit from the NFA for relief operations anytime–especially during calamities and emergencies.

“All the recently withdrawn sacks of rice were already fully paid by the respective LGUs. Through the MOA, the LGUs pay us through the voucher system and checks,” she said.

NFA-13 has a targeted procurement of around 200,000 bags of palay for the year 2020 from the local farmers.

As of this month, the agency has already procured 9,592 bags of clean and fresh palay from farmers at the price of PHP19 per kilo Source: Philippines News Agency