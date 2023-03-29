NFA, Leyte town offer to buy palay at P21 per kilo

Rice farmers in Tanauan, Leyte who will sell their palay (unhusked rice) to the National Food Authority (NFA) will get an additional PHP2 per kilogram on top of the agency's current buying price of PHP19. The local government has set aside PHP2 million for the implementation of Palay Marketing Assistance Program for Legislators and Local Government Units (PALLGU), said Mayor Gina Merilo in an interview Wednesday. Merilo said the local government and the National Food Authority (NFA) signed a memorandum of agreement on March 23 to raise the buying price of palay. Witnessing the signing was town councilor Isagani Espada, the principal proponent of the program. The municipal government of Tanauan was the first to implement the PALLGU in Eastern Visayas which aimed at boosting the farmers' productivity. 'The program seeks to provide opportunities for our rice farmers to maximize their income. This is an opportunity for us to serve our local farmers,' Merilo said. NFA Eastern Visayas regional manager Jasmin Lintag said in a statement that under the program, the local government enters into a marketing agreement with NFA where they provide a premium amount to be added to the existing government-buying price of palay. In the case of Tanauan town, the local government will be adding PHP2 to the existing palay buying price currently pegged at PHP19 per kilogram. 'We warmly recognize the significance of the event and are pleased with the support extended by the local government in NFA's bid to beef up our buffer stocks to be sourced solely from local farmers,' Lintag added. The initiative is expected to benefit 1,000 local rice farmers in Tanauan, a second class town in Leyte province with a population of 57,455 people in 54 barangays (villages).

Source: Philippines News Agency