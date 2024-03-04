NFA head, 138 others suspended; DA chief takes over leadership

MANILA: Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. will temporarily take over the National Food Authority (NFA) leadership following the 'preventive' suspension of 139 officials and employees on Monday. In a press conference, Laurel said the order came from the Ombudsman amid the ongoing probe on the alleged improper sale of rice buffer stock. "The suspended NFA officials include administrator Roderico Bioco, assistant administrator for operations John Robert Hermano, and several regional managers and warehouse supervisors all over the Philippines," he said. Laurel vowed to stay on top of the situation while ensuring the continuous operation of NFA. 'To avoid any delays in the services and projects of the agency, I will temporarily take over the leadership of the NFA. Apart from the suspended NFA personnel, who as we speak after being served their suspension,' he added. Besides creating an investigating panel, Laurel said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is in close coordination with the Office of the Ombudsman. "Kaisa ako ng Ombudsman sa layunin nitong alamin ang katotohanan at parusahan ang dapat maparusahan. (I'm one with the Ombudsman's goal to know the truth and hold [those behind this] accountable). I have been in contact with the Office of the Ombudsman ever since this controversy erupted," he said. "The preventive suspension will allow the Ombudsman to secure all the documents and other evidence relating, but not limited, to the sale of rice buffer stocks that is greatly disadvantageous to the government," he added. The preventive suspension shall take effect for six months without pay beginning March 4. Past five years Laurel, meanwhile, said the probe will look at the NFA's operation for the previous five years. 'Iyong transaction na alam kong finlagged ng accuser started ata from November lang 2023 (The transaction flagged by the accuser was only from November 2023) until now. But then of course the other accused is saying na maraming nangyayari (many things happened) actually before t hat," he said. He added that the DA is open for other investigating bodies to look into the matter. "We intend to dig deep as far as 2019 at least and welcome those who would come forward to assist us in cleansing the NFA," he said. Laurel said he already informed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. via text message about the decision. Earlier, NFA Assistant Administrator for Operations Lemuel Pagayunan told the People's Television Network of the alleged selling of 75,000 bags of NFA rice without public bidding. This allegedly involved more than PHP93.7 million worth of NFA rice sold to select millers and traders at the price of PHP25 per kilogram. Senate probe sought On Monday, Senator Imee Marcos filed Senate Resolution No. 940 seeking to investigate, in aid of legislation, the NFA's alleged irregular disposition and sale of repacked rice stocks to rice traders at low prices. Amid the issue, the presidential sister said a thorough review of the NFA's mandate is crucial in dealing with the global rice shortage. "The Philippines is now the world's largest rice importer and the dire market situation today will only worsen in the coming months," the senator said, citing El Niño weather disturbances and rice-exporting countries prioritizing their domestic needs. She recalled that her late father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., established the NFA in 1972 to buy palay from local farmers, stabilize rice prices for the Filipino consumer and ensure a sufficient buffer stock for calamities. However, Marcos said the NFA has repeatedly fallen short of its required buffer stock and been unable to cope with higher farmgate prices of palay, which rose to as high as PHP27 per kilo last year. "The NFA was also at the forefront of buying rice from India. Bakit sila nauwi duon eh bawal na bawal sa charter nila na sila ang mag-import (Why did they end up there when their charter strictly prohibits them from importation)?" she added. Source: Philippines News Agency