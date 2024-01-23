NFA assures ample buffer stock in Negros Oriental amid El Niño

DUMAGUETE: The National Food Authority (NFA) in Negros Oriental on Tuesday assured the public of sufficient rice buffer stock amid the onset of the dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon in the province. 'As of this time, we have 10,000 bags of buffer stock in our warehouses in Guihulngan City, Dumaguete City, and in Siquijor province, and for the El Niño, we have incoming stocks from Region 6 of also 10,000 bags,' Benilda Fidel, NFA-Negros Oriental manager, said during a press forum here. Fidel pointed out that while Negros Oriental is not rice-sufficient, the neighboring provinces committed to helping out with its rice requirement when necessary. 'We will not go hungry in time of calamities and besides, we are also a corn-producing province,' she said. During the forum, various government agencies presented their plans and programs to mitigate the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to last through the second quarter of this year. The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and th e Metro Dumaguete Water said there is sufficient water supply to cater to the needs of the farmers and the public. In addition, the Department of Agriculture also said it has distributed seeds and fertilizers to farmers who stand to be affected by the dry spell. Meanwhile, Provincial Agriculture Officer Emmanuel Caduyac reported no crop damage or ground cracks in farmlands. Caduyac said they are constantly monitoring the situation in the province, but are ready anytime to respond to any negative impacts arising from the dry spell. Source: Philippines News Agency