Newly installed 9ID chief told to sustain gains vs. Reds

MANILA: Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. ordered newly-appointed 9th Infantry Division (9ID) chief Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao to sustain the unit's operations and gains against the communist insurgents in its areas of operation.

On Sunday, Bajao formally assumed command of the Camarines Sur-based 9th Infantry Division.

"Lt. Gen. Brawner, in his keynote speech, called on Spear troopers (nickname of the 9th Infantry Division) now led by Maj. Gen. Bajao, to sustain their gains against the communist terrorist group (New People's Army insurgents) in the 9ID area of operations in the Bicol region and parts of Mindanao" PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Monday.

The PA chief also said that by acting cohesively and as one, the military could better serve the country.

"Together, when we act as one, we can better serve our country,” said Brawner during the ceremony," he added.

Bajao served as the PA's 35th vice commander before being named as the 9ID commander.

He also held key positions throughout his career such as 9ID assistant division commander; head of 1002nd Infantry Brigade and Joint Task Force General Santos of the 10th Infantry Division; and 8th Infantry Division assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations.

Bajao, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989, also held key posts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines office-of-the chief of staff for operations (OJ-3).

He holds a Doctor of Public Administration degree from the University of the Philippines and a Master in Public Management Major in Development Security from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

Bajao replaced acting 9th Infantry Division commander Brig. Gen. Jaime Abawag, who will return to his former post as the unit's vice commander.

Abawag, a member of PMA Class of 1990, held leadership roles in the 902nd Infantry Brigade; Presidential Security Group; and 16th Infantry Battalion

Source: Philippines News Agency