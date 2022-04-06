﻿Newest Coast Guard vessel completes first sea trial off Japan

The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) second 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) has completed its first sea trial off Shimonoseki in Yokohama, Japan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the PCG said the sea trial was performed by the vessel’s manufacturer, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

The vessel — dubbed MRRV-9702 or BRP Melchora Aquino once commissioned — is on schedule to leave Japan for the Philippines by next month.

“Tulad ng MRRV-9701, ang MRRV-9702 ay mayroon maximum speed na hindi bababa sa 24 knots; endurance na di bababa sa 4,000 nautical miles (Like the MRRV-9701, the MRRV-9702 has a maximum speed of not lower than 24 knots and endurance of not lower than 4,000 nautical miles),” the PCG said.

These vessels are capable of sustained patrols at the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Rise, and other areas within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

The two vessels were purchased as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase 2.

Melchora Aquino, the MRRV-9702’s soon-to-be namesake — was a revolutionary leader also known as “Tandang Sora” and was said to be the “mother of the Philippine revolution.”

MRRV-9701 — to be dubbed BRP Teresa Magbanua after its formal commissioning — arrived in the country in late February this year.

In March, the PCG and the Department of Transportation carried out a sea trial with the MRRV-9701 in vicinity waters off Bataan as part of the vessel’s final acceptance procedure.

Source: Philippines News Agency