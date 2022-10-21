Newest BPO initially hires 50 in northern Negros

Some 50 agents have been hired for the opening of the latest site of business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Global Strategic Business Process Solutions Inc. in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

“We officially inaugurated the first BPO company based in the city. This is both a milestone and historic event for it will not only pave the way for more job opportunities, but also for economic recovery,” said Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez in a statement Wednesday night, after the grand opening was held earlier in the day.

From the initial 50 workers, based at the VIC Arcade Building, the number is expected to reach up to 70 by November.

This is Global Strategic’s second site in Negros Occidental aside from its operation center located in this provincial capital, which opened in June last year.

The Philippine-based company, which provides outsourcing solutions to businesses all over the world, is managed by BPO professionals from the United States.

“Victoriahanons who are working in Bacolod won’t need to go to travel there anymore and they can be closer to their families, they can save money and travel time,” Benitez said.

He added that the opening of the BPO firm is part of the city’s diversified economic agenda to bring in businesses and investments for its residents to benefit from urbanized city salaries while being close to home.

“We congratulate and thank Global Strategic for venturing and setting up shop in our city,” the mayor said.

Third District Representative Jose Francisco Benitez said through this investment, rural sites outside of Bacolod are provided with access to better jobs and opportunities through the internet and also given access to the kind of services previously found only in highly-urbanized cities.

“Digital transformation comes with a promise of a potential metropolitan but a rural lifestyle where BPOs, information technology, and the digital space become an alternative option superimposed over what we traditionally do,” he added.

The opening ceremony was attended by Global Strategic co-founder and president Mark Matsuyama, senior vice president Felizardo Lota, vice president Jonathan Lochbaum, and assistant vice president Aceson Chan

Source: Philippines News Agency